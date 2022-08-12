Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon

Police identified those arrested as Cole Libby, Felichia Glidden, and Randall Smith, a release says.

LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say.

A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.

While investigating, police found 50 grams of fentanyl, several firearms, drug scales, and around $8,500 in suspected drug money, the release stated.

Authorities said while they searched the home, convicted felons Felichia Glidden, 28, of Liberty, and Randall Smith, 56, of Liberty, were present. Glidden had methamphetamine and prescription drugs, while Smith had meth, two pistols, and $1,700 in suspected drug money, according to the release.

More searching turned up stolen items from recent commercial thefts like a Can-Am Side by Side and a small cannon, according to police.

Libby was charged with aggravated trafficking of Schedule W Drugs, receiving stolen property, and violating conditions of release. Glidden was charged with unlawful possession of schedule drugs, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, and aggravated trafficking of Schedule W Drugs. Smith was charged with trafficking schedule drugs and possession of a firearm by prohibited person.

All of them were booked into the Waldo County Jail. All three are out on bail, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maine State Police ask that if anyone is missing the cannon pictured above that they call 207-624-7076.