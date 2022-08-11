Sobriety checkpoint to be installed in Kennebunk this weekend

The sobriety checkpoint is set to be installed this Saturday, Aug. 13 by Kennebunk police, a release says.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — You know what they always say: drive sober or get pulled over. Kennebunk police are putting this catch phrase into action this Saturday by implementing a sobriety checkpoint.

According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Thursday, Chief Robert MacKenzie announced that there will be a new sobriety checkpoint installed by both the Kennebunk Police Department and the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this Saturday, Aug. 13.

"The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways," the release says.

According to the release, police say "the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety" during the operating hours of the sobriety checkpoint on Saturday.

The checkpoint was made possible by a grant funded by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, the release says.