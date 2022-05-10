Student charged, Brewer police investigate multiple school threats

Police said both schools will open as usual on Thursday with school resource officers on duty, according to a Facebook post.

BREWER, Maine — One student has been charged after the Brewer Police Department investigated multiple threats made to Brewer schools on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post shared on Wednesday evening, the Brewer Police Department investigated two, separate threats made to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School after hours.

Brewer High School administrative staff and officers conducted an investigation in collaboration with Brewer police late into the evening to ultimately determine a person of interest, according to the post.

Police said "high school officials were made aware of a threat communicated to the school suggesting that a school shooting was going to occur the following day."

One student was reportedly charged with terrorizing and the threat was verified as a hoax.

Separately, police identified a second threat made to Brewer Community School. After an investigation, police determined the threat was "unfounded" and came from out-of-state, the post stated.

Both schools will open for normal hours tomorrow with school resource officers on duty at each school, police said.