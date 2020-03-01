MAINE, USA — Many along the coast of Maine are double checking that their car doors are locked, and belongings are hidden following a string of car burglaries in recent weeks. The incidents have happened in roughly a dozen towns along Maine's coast.

"Windows were smashed, items grabbed and perpetrators took off," Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth said.

Booth said incidents of car "smash and grabs" have taken place in Bath, Brunswick, Topsham, Saco, Biddeford, South Portland, Wiscasset, Damariscotta and Rockland.

Those departments are now coordinating to try and connect the dots, and believe the string of car burglaries may all be connected.

"Towns are working together with their detectives, they're having a meeting, comparing information," Brunswick Police Commander Mark Waltz said.

The most recent incident in Bath came Thursday evening where Waltz says, three cars were victims of smash and grabs outside of Maine Pines Racquet and Fitness.

"They usually look for fitness centers, daycares. Some places where people are going in and usually don't have their purses with them," Waltz said.

Those responsible for the car break ins are allegedly targeting vehicles with valuables that are easily visible. Waltz and Booth both say that those committing the crimes taking purses, checks, credit cards and photo ID's to make false transactions.

One arrest has been made involving a car burglary in Bath in early December. A juvenile was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle on December 9, after police say he smashed the window of a parked car and stole a purse.

That information is being used by police to try and connect crimes across towns and counties.

"We're hopefully coming closer and closer to effecting arrests on the rest of the people involved," Booth said.

Police recommend always locking your car doors, and making sure valuables and belongings are hidden, or brought with you. They also request that if you may see suspicious activity, or are a victim of a car burglary to contact police.