BATH, Maine — A 17-year-old from Columbus, Georgia was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle on Friday, after police say he smashed the window of a parked car and stole a purse.

Bath Police Department said around 12:20 P.M. on Friday, officers saw the incident unfold at South End Park. They said after grabbing the purse from a parked car, the teen got into the back seat of a white SUV. They said the vehicle, driven by someone else, then headed north on Washington Street.

A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was seen on Pleasant Street in Brunswick. Brunswick Police tried to stop the SUV but it fled southbound on I-295.

The vehicle and one of the suspects were eventually located at Hannaford in Yarmouth.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident to identify the other occupants of the white SUV and to determine whether this is connected to similar thefts that occurred on November 21 in Bath and surrounding communities," Sgt. Dan Couture said.

