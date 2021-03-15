Shooting in Wells leaves one man dead, another hospitalized

One man is dead, and another was life-flighted to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting in Wells.

WELLS, Maine — Around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Wells and Ogunquit Police Departments responded to a report of a man who had been shot on Appletree Lane in Wells.

Officials said while officers were responding to the scene, the suspect, 57-year-old Shaun Simmons of Wells, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, 71-year-old William Ness, also of Wells, was treated at the scene and transported by Wells Emergency Medical Services to the Sanford Regional airport where he was then life-flighted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the chest.