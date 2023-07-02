Sheriff's Deputies looking for an 'escapee' in Oxford County

Natasha Kaufmann, 29, left Stephens Memorial Hospital while in police custody, according to a news release by the Oxford County Sherrif's Office.

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A woman escaped from a hospital while in police custody Sunday in Oxford County.

Natasha Kaufmann, 29, was getting processed at the Oxford County Jail when she began complaining of stomach pains, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a news release.

Corrections officers took Kaufman to the emergency room at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway for treatment, Urquhart added.

At approximately 1:52 p.m., Kaufman "eluded" corrections officers and left the hospital, according to the news release. Police said Kaufman may be pregnant.

She is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5’3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She wore a white floral shirt, black yoga pants, and a black jacket.

According to the news release, she was arrested on outstanding warrants and bail violations in Cumberland County. Officials added she is not believed to be dangerous.

Kaufman now faces felony charges for escaping custody.