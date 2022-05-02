Presque Isle man sentenced to 18 years for trafficking nearly 14 pounds of meth

Robert Poliero, 58, brought nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine to Aroostook County from Georgia, prosecutors said.

BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for conspiring to bring methamphetamine from Georgia to Aroostook County to sell.

Robert Poliero, 58, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors said between July 2018 and May 2019, Poliero traveled to Georgia at least twice to buy methamphetamine and, on at least one occasion, brought the drugs back to Aroostook County to sell.

Maine State Police troopers stopped a car Poliero was traveling in on May 19, 2019, as he returned from Georgia, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. Police seized 6,100 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

While he was on federal bail on that charge, Poliero was arrested on new drug trafficking charges in Aroostook County, she said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Maine State Police.