Boston-area man pleads guilty to federal drug, weapons crimes in Bangor

A Boston-area man pleaded guilty to drug and weapons offenses as part of a drug trafficking ring operating between Massachusetts and Maine.

Jaiir Coleman, 22, of Malden, Massachusetts, faces a mandatory prison sentence of 40 years.

Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 280 grams or more of cocaine base.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess, use and carry firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy; one count of possessing a machine gun; and one count of possessing a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Coleman "participated in a long-running conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine base (crack cocaine)" in Boston and the Bangor area.

He admitted to committing six shootings in the Boston area as part of the drug conspiracy, according to the release.

Prosecutors said they seized a machine gun from his vehicle when he was stopped on Jan. 6, 2021, for driving with a suspended license.

He will be sentenced on June 8 in Boston.