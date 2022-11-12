Portland man arrested after driving 137MPH on I-95 in NH, police say

Darryl Germain, 20, of Portland was pulled over in Greenland, NH, Saturday morning.

GREENLAND, N.H. — A 20-year-old Portland man was arrested after driving 137MPH on I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, Saturday morning, according to police.

Darryl Germain was spotted by a New Hampshire State Trooper around 2:46 a.m. driving well over the 65MPH speed limit, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Germain was pulled over by Trooper Cameron Vetter and an opened bottle of alcohol was found in his 2006 Nissan Armada. Germain was charged with Reckless Operation and Transportation of Alcoholic Beverages by a Minor.

According to police, he was released on personal recognizance bail pending an appearance in court.