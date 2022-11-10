Corinna man found guilty of charges stemming from near-fatal overdose of baby daughter

Zachary Borg is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21.

BANGOR, Maine — A verdict has been found for a Corinna man after his baby daughter suffered a near-fatal overdose last year.

Zachary Borg, 26, has been found guilty of one count of aggravated assault based on bodily injury, and misdemeanors for domestic violence assault, reckless conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In June of 2021, Borg's eleven-month-old daughter was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital for a cardiac arrest.

The child was resuscitated, stabilized, and is now under care of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Later, investigators found traces of fentanyl on her teddy bear, and on a coffee table in the living room.

Borg had admitted to inviting people over to his home to do drugs, but said his daughter was not home at the time. Borg's attorney Harris Mattson argued Borg did not have intent to harm his daughter.

Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said she believes the verdict is justified, and could possibly decide similar rulings in the future.

"It's really good that we got that aggravated assault conviction because it shows there is some path to prosecution at least, but it is not an easy path to get there," Lynds said. "A more feasible law for child overdoses is desperately needed in the state."

Sentencing is scheduled to be at the Penobscot Judicial Center for November 21.