Corinna man goes on trial for charges stemming from the near-fatal fentanyl overdose of baby daughter

Police say they discovered fentanyl on the 11-month-old's bottle back in June of 2021.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — A man will go on trial for the near-fatal overdose of his baby daughter Tuesday morning.

According to police, Zachary Borg's 11-month-old daughter was found in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived at the family's home in Corinna back in June of 2021. Police discovered fentanyl on the baby’s bottle. She was taken to the hospital and survived, then placed in state custody.

“This is an important case," Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said. "We’re seeing more cases like this. Children are the most vulnerable members of our society, so we take these cases really seriously."

Lynds told NEWS CENTER Maine, Borg is charged with aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Borg has waived his right to a jury trial. This means a judge will hear the case and hand down a verdict.

The trial will be in Bangor and is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

