Police urge Corinna residents to lock their vehicles after a slew of reported thefts

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables, as they investigate these "overnight" crimes.

CORINNA, Maine — Numerous overnight thefts from motor vehicles have been reported since Monday by residents in Corinna and surrounding areas.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public on social media about several complaints regarding vehicular break-ins. Police say they are collecting evidence and videos in hopes of catching the alleged criminal.

One possible witness described the person as being white, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, and 150 pounds. They said the alleged suspect was wearing a black hoodie, with orange and white markings on the front, black shorts, and white shoes.

The police did not share details about what was allegedly stolen.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information, to share using their mobile tip line at 947-4585.

“We will share additional information and details when it becomes available. Please make sure to secure your vehicles, remove items of value, and remove keys,” the sheriff's office stated in a news release.