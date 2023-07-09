Police arrest 25-year-old Winslow man in shooting incident at Waterville bakery

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Country Kitchen Bakery Outlet.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police have arrested a 25-year-old Winslow man in connection with a shooting incident at a Waterville bakery on Wednesday.

Waterville police were called to a reported shooting at the Country Kitchen Bakery Outlet located at 410 Kennedy Memorial Drive at approximately 3:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Waterville Police Department.

A male individual reportedly suffered a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening and brought himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival, police determined the shooting incident "was actually a continuation of an incident that occurred earlier in the day," police said.

Christopher McKenna, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (Class C) after detectives determined he reportedly shot the male individual.

"McKenna was unable to pay the $500 cash bail and was transported to Kennebec County Jail until he can be arraigned by a judge," police said.

Additional charges are expected.