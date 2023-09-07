Drivers asked to avoid Route 4 in Auburn after crash

The crash took place Thursday afternoon, officials say.

AUBURN, Maine — Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 4 in Auburn on Thursday afternoon because of serious crash, officials say.

A communications official for the City of Auburn told NEWS CENTER Maine police are at the crash scene.

The crash took place near Roy's Allsteak Hamburgers and Golf Center.

Detours are in place to help with traffic.

"Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid this area until further notice," the official said.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

