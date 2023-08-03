Reports of pellet guns being fired at vehicles in Cumberland County

The sheriff's office said it has handled several reports over the past six weeks of vehicles being shot by pellet guns on the roadway and while parked in driveways.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating several reports of vehicles being shot at by pellet guns.

Most recently, someone reported that his car had been shot by a pellet gun while driving home around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

Officials said there have been several similar reports over the past six weeks of vehicles being shot by pellet guns on the roadway and while parked in driveways. Many of these incidents have occurred in Raymond and Gray, the release stated.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who may have information contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Ferriter at 207-774-1444 ext. 2173.