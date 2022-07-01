Police warn that airsoft, pellet guns could be mistaken for real weapons

Portland police said an officer recently confiscated a GLOCK BB gun with a laser sight from a teen who was seen using the laser sight to aim at people.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department issued a news release Friday warning the public that realistic-looking BB, pellet, airsoft, and other non-lethal handguns and rifles could be mistaken for real weapons.

Portland police spokesperson David Singer said an officer recently confiscated a GLOCK BB gun with a laser sight from a 17-year-old after the teen was seen using the laser sight to aim at people.

"These guns pose a safety risk concerning officer and resident safety due to the obvious fact that they could be mistaken for a real weapon," Singer said in Friday's release. "The department urges parents and guardians to monitor the purchase, use and display of these weapons in any situation where they could be perceived as a threat."

Below is a picture of the gun police took from the 17-year-old, which shows its manufacture includes the description, “Officially Licensed product of GLOCK."

According to police, the gun is designed to be a replica of the GLOCK 19 handgun. These kinds of replica handguns can be legally purchased through legitimate online stores, police said.