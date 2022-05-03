One man injured in Lewiston shooting

The 26-year-old man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is in stable condition, officials said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen Monday evening in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired around 8:15 p.m. near the corner of Horton Street and Pine Street, according to a Tuesday morning news release issued by the department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Omar Mohamed Omar on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was brought to Central Maine Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday morning and was listed in stable condition, the release states.

The news release states that there is no indication this was a "random attack," and the incident remains under active investigation.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has also been seized, the release states.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Charlie Weaver at 207-513-3001, ext. 3321.