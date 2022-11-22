One injured in Aroostook County shooting

One man is in custody and another hospitalized following a shooting in Allagash Tuesday morning.

ALLAGASH, Maine — One person is hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Aroostook County town of Allagash.

Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. for a report of an individual being shot in the area of 189 Dickie Road, a news release from Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Tuesday evening.

Deputies found a 27-year-old Van Buren man at the scene who had sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, according to the release. The man was taken by LifeFlight to Northern Maine Medical Center.

"At approximately 9:19 AM the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shane Michaud, 34 of St. Agatha from a residence in St. Francis," Gillen wrote in the release.

Michaud was taken to the Aroostook County Jail. He's been charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, the release states.

Gillen told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday afternoon the investigation remains ongoing.

