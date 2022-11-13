Man dead, woman injured in Waterboro shooting Sunday

In a release, York County Sheriff William King said deputies responded to Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout's home on Lakeview Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man died and his wife was injured in a shooting at their home in Waterboro on Sunday.

In a release Sunday, York County Sheriff William King said deputies responded to Elizabeth and Jeremy Rideout's home on Lakeview Drive around 2 p.m.

King said Elizabeth was shot in her shoulder after a domestic dispute. She was taken to Maine Medical Center and then released after being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officials tried to contact Jeremy but were unable to, according to King. Officials then obtained a search warrant for the Rideout home, where they found Jeremy dead "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," King said.

Multiple agencies and tactical units were on the scene until late Sunday night. King added the investigation is ongoing and traffic on New Dam Road from Victoria Lane to Imperial Road remained closed as of 11 p.m. Sunday.

