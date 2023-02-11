Officials monitor security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Officials in New Hampshire are monitoring a security threat at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Saturday.
The New Hampshire Bomb Squad, the Division of Homeland Security, and Emergency Management are involved in monitoring the “ongoing” threat, said New Hampshire Department of Safety Information Officer Tyler Dumont in a news release. They did not reveal what the threat is.
The incident happened around 11 a.m., and as of 2:00 p.m., officials are still monitoring the incident and are asking for "everyone's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure your safety and return to normal operations," per information posted to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's Twitter page.
Officials are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.”
To check the status of a flight officials said to follow Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Twitter for the latest updates.