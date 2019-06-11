BIDDEFORD, Maine — A New York man was arrested after making threats to kill Maine residents.

Maine State Police say they got a complaint from a Lyman woman concerning death threats from a New York man on Sunday, November 3.

The woman told police she had met Robert Rademacher, 24, of Ronkonkoma, New York, on social media and had been speaking with him online over the course of several years.

Maine State Police say on Nov. 2, Rademacher sent the woman messages that he was going to travel to Maine and kill people at the Biddeford Home Depot. He allegedly threatened the woman further that he was going to "torture and kill her family members," according to police.

Rademacher made statements, according to Maine State Police, that he would get into a shoot-out with law enforcement if the Lyman woman reported his threats.

Rademacher had previously sent the victim a picture of himself holding a shotgun.

Maine State Police say they met with Home Depot representatives to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. The Biddeford Police Department was also contacted and provided pictures of Rademacher.

On Tuesday, November 5, a warrant for Rademacher's arrest was issued charging him with one count of terrorizing. The York County D.A.’s office said they would approve extradition from New York.

Police in New York arrested Rademacher on Wednesday.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail. If he can’t make bail he will be extradited back to Maine at a later time.