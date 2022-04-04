NH man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots

Jason Riddle of Keene, New Hampshire, was arrested in 2021.

A man from New Hampshire was sentenced in Washington, D.C., today for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

He pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol and theft of government property.

Riddle admitted to drinking wine inside the Capitol building and stealing a book, which he later sold online.

A judge sentenced Riddle to 90 days behind bars and three years of probation.

He also has to pay more than $750 in restitution.

