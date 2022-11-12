Multiple agencies are on the search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous

The Sabattus Police Department posted on its Facebook page that 31-year-old Diego Martinez is wanted and is asking the public for help.

SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple police agencies are searching for 31-year-old Diego Martinez. The Sabattus Police Department posted on its Facebook page yesterday morning Martinez is considered armed and dangerous.

NEWS CENTER Maine has contacted the police department but has not received more information.

According to an agency spokesperson, Maine State Police is serving in a support role during the investigation. State officials are working with local authorities and have a team of resources actively searching for Martinez.