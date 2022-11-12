x
Crime

Man accused of holding wife hostage with gun inside home

Police said they were able to get the man to surrender peacefully.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, MAINE, Maine — A 75-year-old man is in custody, accused of holding his wife hostage with a gun inside their home in Harrison on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Police arrived at the home around 12:10 p.m. after receiving a tip from a citizen about the incident, according to an email sent by Cumberland County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon.  

Gagnon said police formed a perimeter around the home, but the man reportedly fired a gun inside the home before they could contact him. 

Gagnon said deputies were able to get the husband to surrender peacefully. No one was injured. 

The man was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation. 

Once the evaluation is complete, officials will determine whether charges will be filed, added Gagnon.  

The case is under investigation. 

