Massachusetts woman pleads guilty to baby death from 1985

A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the death of her infant daughter, Baby Jane Doe, found in a gravel pit 37 years ago in northern Maine.

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested last year after police cracked the case thanks to years of police work and advancements in DNA technology.

Her name was Lee Ann Guerrette when a newborn baby was dragged by a dog to a home in Frenchville and police were alerted to the grisly discovery on Dec. 7, 1985. Detectives tracked the dog’s path to a gravel pit where the baby had been born and abandoned in sub-zero temperatures.

The death remained a mystery for decades until Daigle's indictment last year on a charge of murder. She’ll be sentenced at a later date in Superior Court.

Happening Now: Lee Ann Daigle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of her daughter, Baby Jane Doe, in December of 1985. Daigle was arrested last year, 36 years after the newborn baby was found abandoned in a gravel pit in Frenchville. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/FNLAZnVEDB — Carly D'Eon (@CarlyD_onTV) April 6, 2023