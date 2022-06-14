Cold case arrest: Mother of baby abandoned in Maine charged with murder 36 years later

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested by Maine State Police on Monday and charged with murder.

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — Thirty-six years after a newborn girl was found abandoned in a Frenchville gravel pit, the baby's mother was charged with her daughter's murder.

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested by Maine State Police in Lowell on Monday and charged with murder, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Tuesday. Daigle waived extradition and was brought to Maine.

Police identified Daigle through DNA technology, Tuesday's release stated. As of Tuesday, she was being held at the Aroostook County Jail.

In Tuesday's release, Moss referred to the baby as "Baby Jane Doe."

The baby was found dead in Frenchville on Dec. 7, 1985, after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner's home, according to Moss.

An investigation showed the baby was abandoned in subzero temperatures at a gravel pit in Frenchville.

Moss said Monday's arrest was the culmination of decades of investigative work by dozens of detectives.

Daigle was scheduled to make her first court appearance via Zoom at the Aroostook County Court House at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.