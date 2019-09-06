At around 6:15 pm., officials told NEWS CENTER Maine that James Berube had been caught by a Dysart's gas station in Trenton.

The arrest was made in the convenience store attached to the Dysart's gas station.

In a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Berube is being held for failing to stop for an officer, eluding, and driving to endanger. These charges were a result of the incident earlier today which started in Ellsworth and ended in Trenton.

A convenience store manager named Mickey told NEWS CENTER Maine that around 5:30 p.m. Berube came in to buy a root beer with cash, which Mickey thought nothing of at the time.

After purchasing the root beer, Berube went outside to make a phone call. After making the phone call, Berube came back into the convenience store, where Mickey says he paced the back of the store and tried to go into the back room meant for storage.

When Berube caught a glance of the Sheriff's office vehicles outside, he began to hide in the back of the store.

An officer asked Mickey and one other customer in the store to go outside.

Berube was then arrested and brought to the Hancock County Jail.