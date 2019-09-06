TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — Police are searching for a man who they say committed crimes in Washington County.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says the suspect, James Berube, was seen driving a stolen pickup truck in Ellsworth by Ellsworth police.

Officers pursued Berube into the town of Trenton where Berube left the truck and fled into the woods.

Officers are currently on scene trying to locate Berube.

If anyone sees James Berube they are asked not to confront or approach him, and instead to call 911 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (207)-667-7575 immediately.

Berube is described as a white male, 5'10", 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

