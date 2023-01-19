Man dies by suicide after police standoff in Wells

Police say the man allegedly followed a woman home from work and threatened her with a handgun.

WELLS, Maine — A standoff in Wells on Wednesday ended after a man died by suicide.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made where the dispatcher could hear a man and a woman arguing over a gun, according to a release from Wells police.

Police said the dispatcher heard the woman say she was afraid for her life. Officers recognized the phone number and the voice of the man on the other end. Police said they had arrested him multiple times on domestic violence stalking and other charges.

When officers arrived at the home on Littlefield Road, the woman from the 9-1-1 call ran toward them after she had locked herself in her car out of fear, according to the release. The man who threatened her was inside the home's garage, officers said.

Wells police shut down part of the road and called in Oqgunquit police and the Southern Maine Special Response Team after the man threatened to shoot any officers who entered the garage, the release stated.

Wells police said they secured a search warrant and arrest warrant charging the man with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Hours later, just before midnight, officers heard a gunshot from the garage and found the man had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released the name of the man involved.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112

Maine teen text support:

This peer support text line is for Maine youth 13 to 24 years old and is staffed by individuals 18 to 24. Talk about your feelings and get support from another young person. Daily from noon to 10 p.m. EST at 207-515-8398

