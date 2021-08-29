Man arrested on multiple burglary charges in Casco

Cumberland Country Sherriff's Department arrests Austin Sanson-Monge (23). He is charged with six counts of burglary, four counts of theft, and a release violation.

CASCO, Maine — A man has been arrested following a string of burglaries in Cumberland County.

Early Sunday morning, just before 5 a.m. Cumberland County Sheriff's responded to the Casco Bulky Waste and Transfer Station after the alarm sounded.

When deputies arrived, they found a man trying to open a safe in an office, but the man took off on foot.

Deputies did find a car nearby, and that's where officers found the ID of 23-year-old Austin Swanson-Monge.

Shortly thereafter, deputies received another call, this time for a reported burglary at a home on Parker Pond Pines Road in Casco. While investigating this burglary, officials say deputies located another seasonal residence that had been entered. Deputies continued to search camp roads and unoccupied properties.

Eventually, Swanson-Monge was located sleeping inside an unoccupied camp. On him were some items missing from the residences.

During a post-Miranda interview, officials say Swanson-Monge confessed to two unsolved cases: Casco Variety and Pears Ice Cream in Casco Village.