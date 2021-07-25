Maine State Police recover large amounts of stolen items during car search

Officials said they recovered household items, hand tools, and much more. They believe the items belong to residents in Aroostook & Penobscot areas.

MAINE, USA — Have you been a victim of stolen property in the last few months? Maine State Police say they have recovered large amounts of stolen items during a car search.

On Sunday, officials said they executed a search warrant on a car that was involved in a burglary and they found numerous household items, hand tools, and much more. They also uncovered a large welder in a separate incident.

Police said they believe the items belong to residents in the southern Aroostook and northern Penobscot areas.