BUXTON, Maine — Police say they busted a man for making meth inside a children’s playroom at a church in Buxton.

After investigating a complaint from a member of the Buxton United Methodist Church, police say they arrested Matthew Anderson, 35, at a nearby home. He was taken in for an unrelated arrest warrant initially, but after interviewing him about the meth operation, officials say he was charged by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for making meth at the church located at 276 Chicopee Rd.

RELATED: Carrabec High School teacher resigns amidst weeks-long controversy

Anderson is at the York County Jail in Alfred. Police say he was unable to post bail, which was set at $50,000 with conditions. He is expected to appear in Alfred Superior Court on January 24th, 2020.