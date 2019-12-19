PORTLAND, Maine — Quinton Hanna, 22-year-old of Freeport is expected to appear in slated to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court Thursday, December 12, as he faces a murder charge.

Hanna is charged with killing Scarborough Christmas tree farmer Jim Pearson outside of his home. He will appear before a judge to face the charge at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that this crime was part of series of random, violent attacks committed by Hanna over the weekend. State Police arrested Hanna from Two Bridges Regional Jail on Tuesday morning. Hanna remains at Two Bridges as of Tuesday afternoon. State Police say he will eventually be moved, but that will be determined at a later date.

State and Scarborough Police say the weekend attacks in Scarborough, Freeport and West Bath all appear to be connected. Quinton Hanna, 22, is believed to be the alleged attacker in all three instances.

Hanna appeared in West Bath District Court via video Monday. His cash bail was set at $250,000 for the crimes he committed in Sagadahoc County.

RELATED: Impact of Scarborough man's murder being felt throughout Maine

RELATED: Man charged with eight felonies following attack in West Bath

RELATED: State police: Same suspect in Scarborough, Freeport and West Bath attacks