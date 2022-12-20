Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after a gun was discovered inside the car he was riding in.

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon.

Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Legare reportedly pleaded guilty in July.

"According to court records, Legare was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Machias by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies when a firearm was found inside the vehicle. Legare admitted that he had handled the firearm and that his DNA would likely be on it," the release stated.

Legare was convicted for manslaughter in 2017 and is prohibited from firearm possession, according to the release.