Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten

LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten.

The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media.

The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or 6 months old and is recovering at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Shelter staff said they're impressed with how well he has been recovering.

"Harlow is doing quite well, amazingly," Greater Androscoggin Humane Society Executive Director Katie Lisnik told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Lisnik said the overwhelming response from the community has been concern for the animal's wellbeing. However, she did say there has been a lot of outrage, especially since the video circulated online.

"We'll ultimately be placing Harlow into a loving home. That is the work that we do here, regardless of whether an animal comes to us from a cruelty situation, an owner who can no longer care for them, [or] a stray," Lisnik added. "We find happy endings for the animals in our care."

Even though he is doing well, the humane society said Harlow may lose an eye. They're waiting a little longer to see whether his injuries improve before making a final decision.