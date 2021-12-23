Lawsuit settled over transgender teen's suicide at Maine detention center

Charles Knowles was on suicide watch, and his death prompted a review of Long Creek's ability to handle the mental health needs of people who are detained there.

The mother of a transgender teenager who died by suicide at a youth detention center in Maine settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state for $225,000.

Matthew Morgan of McKee Law reported the settlement to NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday. The suit is related to the 2016 death of Charles Knowles, 16, at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

In April, Michelle Knowles filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Maine Department of Corrections.

“Our firm was honored to represent Michelle and the estate,” Morgan, the attorney who represented the mother, said.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General declined to comment on the settlement.

