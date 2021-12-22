Former Anson/Madison Water District employees charged after stealing scrap metal, deputies say

Authorities said the suspects also used company construction equipment to deliver the stolen metal to a local scrap facility 21 times.

MADISON, Maine — Former Anson/Madison Water District Superintendent Michael Corson and former foreman Michael Jordan were charged with theft for allegedly stealing and selling scrap metal from the company, then splitting the profits among other employees.

A representative for the Anson/Madison Water District Board of Trustees contacted the sheriff's office on Oct. 28 to report that employees were allegedly selling scrap metal that belonged to the water district, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects also used company construction equipment to deliver the stolen metal to a local scrap facility 21 times between March and October.

The investigation found proceeds were allegedly being divided among Anson/Madison Water District employees, authorities said.

Corson, 52, of Madison, and Jordan, 31, of North Anson are scheduled to appear in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on Feb. 16, 2022.

