LaGrange man sentenced to 3.5 years on manslaughter, aggravated OUI charges

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was sentenced Monday on manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence charges at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Randall Hamm, 40, was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars as part of a plea deal in the death of 35-year-old Desarae Bourgoine, also of LaGrange.

Police say Hamm was driving at reckless speeds and with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit the evening of July 7, 2020, when the Dodge Durango crashed on the Medford Road, rolling onto its roof and trapping occupants inside.

Bourgoine died at the scene. Hamm was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

In court, Hamm turned around and addressed the victim’s family.

“I know sorry is not enough, but I am sorry,” said Hamm.