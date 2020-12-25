Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in July death of 35-year-old woman

Randall Hamm, 39, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the July 7, 2020, crash that killed Desarae Bourgoine of Lagrange.

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Lagrange man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence in the July death of Desarae Bourgoine, 35, also of Lagrange.

Randall Hamm was arrested at his home and taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, Maine State Police said in a release.

Police say Hamm was driving at reckless speeds and with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit the evening of July 7, 2020, when the Dodge Durango crashed on the Medford Road, rolling onto its roof and trapping occupants inside.

Bourgoine died at the scene. Hamm was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what police said were non life-threatening injuries.