Joseph Eaton indicted on charges related to killing four, including parents

Joseph Eaton, 34, has been indicted on 11 charges related to a shooting spree on I-295 and the quadruple homicide in April.

PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of killing his parents and two of their friends before he reportedly shot at vehicles on Interstate 295 the same day has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges related to the killings.

Joseph Eaton, 34, was indicted on 11 charges by a Cumberland County grand jury Friday related to the April 17 homicides of his parents, 62-year-old Cynthia Eaton and 66-year-old David Eaton, and their friends 72-year-old Robert Eger and 62-year-old Patti Eger. A dog was also found dead at the home.

Eaton faces the following charges:

One count of aggravated attempted murder, Class A

Six counts of attempted murder with the use of a firearm, Class A

Three counts of elevated aggravated assault with a firearm, Class A

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class C

Eaton is also accused of shooting and injuring three others who were in a car on I-295 the day of the shootings: 51-year-old Sean Halsey, and two of his children, 25-year-old Paige Halsey and 29-year-old Justin Halsey.

Sean and Justin Halsey were treated and released for injuries not considered life-threatening. Paige Halsey, however, was critically injured in the incident and is in recovery.