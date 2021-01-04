Inmate attacks, injures Penobscot County correctional officer

The Penobscot County Sheriff said the attack happened earlier in the week and left his officer seriously injured.

BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff is speaking out after a correctional officer was attacked and seriously injured by an inmate earlier in the week.

Sheriff Troy Morton would not identify the identity of the inmate or the officer involved stating an ongoing investigation.

He addressed the attack Tuesday night during a Penobscot County Commissioners meeting to counter claims that there were no violent inmates in his jail.

"So, while we will continue our mission, that we develop programming and think outside of the box when it comes to corrections and practices, we still have to be mindful that is a dangerous job," Morton said. "There are some people that are in jail that belong in jail that pose a great risk to the rest of the public and I hope that we don't lose sight of that as the public."

Morton said he has seen more officers assaulted in the last year than in those previous and more damage done to his facility than ever before. He said the pandemic is partly to blame.

Morton added human rights groups are in constant contact with the jail and commissioners about how inmates are treated.