Man accused of killing person in Augusta in July arrested in Mississippi

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Augusta who is a suspect in a July homicide has been arrested in Mississippi in a coordinated search effort among Maine and Mississippi law enforcement.

Andrew Redmond, 34, and his wife, 33-year-old Danielle Redmond, were traveling on Interstate 10 in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday when officers there spotted their vehicle and attempted to stop them, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

After a brief police chase, the Redmonds pulled over and cooperated with Biloxi police, the release stated.

Danielle Redmond was charged with failing to comply with law enforcement. Andrew Redmond was arrested and brought to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport, where he would be held until the extradition process to bring him to Maine on a charge of murder, according to the release.

Andrew Redmond is accused of killing 34-year-old Tyler Robinson of Augusta in July.

Robinson was found on the side of Old Belgrade Road in Augusta at about 10 p.m. Friday, July 28. Emergency officials attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene. An autopsy by the chief medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide, but his cause of death has not been released.

Law enforcement agencies that worked together in the effort to locate and arrest Redmond included Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Augusta police, the Biloxi Mississippi Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force, USMS, Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the USMS, New Orleans Task Force