Man's death ruled a homicide after body found near roadway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was found on the side of a road on Friday.

A driver reported the body shortly before 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 42 Old Belgrade Rd., according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. It was later identified as 34-year-old Tyler Robinson, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, the release stated.

Augusta police and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated Robinson's death throughout the weekend, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy that ruled it a homicide, according to the release.

Officials are asking anyone who drove through the area of 42 Old Belgrade Road between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.