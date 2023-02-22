Hate-driven graffiti stirs anger among targeted Portsmouth businesses

Someone spray-painted swastikas on 15 buildings, including a synagogue.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Business owners across downtown Portsmouth came to work Tuesday and were shocked to find what someone did overnight.

A person or persons used red spray paint to draw swastikas on 15 buildings, including the Temple Israel synagogue.

Cup of Joe Cafe & Bar on Market Street was tagged. Joanna Kelley, who is Black and Portsmouth's assistant mayor, said while she was initially shocked, this was not the first time she and her business were subject to hate speech. She was, however, surprised at "the audacity" of the person to hit businesses on the busiest streets downtown.

"It seemed to me that it was pretty targeted of some of the businesses that they decided to hit," she said during a Wednesday interview at her shop.

Just across the next intersection, Macro Polo is full of messages - cliches, mottos, and mantras; printed on socks, coasters, bumper stickers, and all sorts of knick-knacks. But owner Jen Sweatt was sure her building was defaced because of one message in particular.

"We believe that we were targeted because of our pride flag in the window," she pointed. "The other businesses, same thing."

Grim North Tattoo; one block from Macro Polo; pride flag next to the door. A security camera caught the vandal spraying two swastikas on the building. They also drew an "X" over the shop's "you are welcome" sign in the window.

Indeed, a pattern had seemed to form among the victims: Black-owned, LGBTQ allies, or Jewish institutions.

This is not the first time white supremacists had shown up in Portsmouth recently. In December 2021, a national socialist organization, listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, filmed themselves walking across the bridge from Kittery in broad daylight.

They held anti-gay signs and stood in front of The Rep theatre. The theatre produces a multitude of performances throughout the year, including drag shows and LGBTQ-positive plays. As one of the owners walked toward the building to start their workday, one of the men yelled, "Fuck around and find out," while the group held a large banner reading, "Drag queens are pedophiles."

The theatre owners posted a message of solidarity with the victims of Tuesday morning's vandalism. They told NEWS CENTER Maine Wednesday that they and their employees are still constantly filtering through threats and hateful comments online since that 2021 incident.

"What's scary to me is that it feels like it's accelerating and not slowing down," Kelley said. She sees a growth in hate speech in her city and throughout New England in recent years. But she'll keep pushing back.

"When you love something, you really fight for it," she said. "And I love my home. And I love where I live and where I established my business and where I'm dedicated to. So, you fight for those things. But, it's exhausting."

Though she's tired, the fight goes on.

