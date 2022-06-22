Four children accused of vandalizing Lewiston school

The Lewiston adult learning center was vandalized with paint. The extent of the damage is estimated at more than $100,000.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department responded to Longley School in Lewiston at approximately 4 p.m. Monday for a report of substantial vandalism inside the school building, spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said in a news release.

Officers met with the custodian who made the call upon arrival at the scene. The custodian indicated that when he arrived at the school he found severe damage to equipment inside the building, along with clearly deliberate acts of vandalism, the release states.

The vandalism at the school is expected to amount to more than $100,000 in damages, the release states.

When Lewiston police made their way through the building, they were able to determine where the suspects forced their way into the school.

Lewiston police detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene, where they processed the evidence, collected information, and checked the security cameras in the school, the release says.

The release reports that in-school footage from school security cameras and footage reviewed from city security cameras allowed officials to identify four juveniles involved in the vandalism.

The four juveniles, one 10-year-old, two 12-year-olds, and one 14-year-old, were taken to the station, where they were all charged with burglary and aggravated criminal mischief, according to the release. The charge was elevated to aggravated because of the estimated dollar amount.

The release says the Juvenile Community Corrections Officer was notified by detectives, who advised about the incident as well as the juveniles that were involved.

According to the release, the four juveniles were summonsed and released to their parents with conditions of release.