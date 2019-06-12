FAIRFIELD, Maine — A man from Fairfield who planned earlier this year to challenge Susan Collins for her seat in the U.S. Senate has been charged with domestic violence for a second time.

Derek Levasseur, 45, was charged with domestic violence assault and taken to the Fairfield Police Station for processing, where he was later released on bail.

Levasseur was charged with domestic violence in the summer of 2012 when he was a reserve officer for the Clinton Police Department and was arrested after getting into a physical altercation at his own wedding reception in Benton.

Levasseur was sentenced later that year at a Kennebec County court on two counts of assault in connection with the incident.

Earlier this year, Levasseur announced he was running for U.S. Senate as a Republican on a platform of “America First” policies, making him the first Republican to challenge Collins since she was elected in 1996. In September, after a five-month campaign, Levasseur quit the race, citing pressure from “party elites,” including former Gov. Paul LePage.

Levasseur said state party chair Demi Kouzounas told him the party would do anything to stop him -- a challenge he said inspired him to fight harder.

On Sunday, when officers from Fairfield and the Maine State Police were sent to a house on the Ohio Hill Road in Fairfield after receiving reports of a “domestic situation” inside the residence, according to Fairfield Police Patrol Sergeant Patrick Mank

The victim received minor injuries but the police report does not indicate a need for medical attention, according to Gould. Police could not confirm the victim's relation to Levasseur.

Levasseur is scheduled to appear at Maine District Court in Skowhegan at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020.

