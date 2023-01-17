x
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking

Shelby Loring, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison, a release said.
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court documents show that between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Shelby Loring "trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties" with others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"Loring’s participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items," the release said.

Loring faces up to 20 years in prison and will receive sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigative report, according to the release. After reviewing the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, as well as other statutory factors, a federal district court judge will determine Loring's sentence.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case," the release said. "Assistance was provided by the Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton police departments. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office."

