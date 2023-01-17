Icy road conditions lead to crash in Owls Head

The driver was in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he "slid down the icy roadway towards the end of Ash Point Drive," a release stated.

OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated.

The plow driver told the authorities there was a dog with the man, according to the release. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, as well as Rockland EMS, traveled to the scene.

Deputies found that James Steele, 69, of Owls Head was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he "slid down the icy roadway towards the end of Ash Point Drive," the release stated. Steele then left the road, ran over bushes, and came to a rest at the edge of a rock wall.

The vehicle reportedly sustained minor damage in the crash, and Steele got out of the car with his dog, deputies said.

"While walking on the pavement the operator had a medical event unrelated to the accident," the release stated.

Rockland EMS took Steele to Pen Bay Medical Center. His vehicle was recovered by Creek Hill Automotive, and a relative at the scene took the dog, according to deputies.

No additional information has been released.