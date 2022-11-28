Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud in Maine, Oregon

Leonardo Cameron, 27, worked with others to break into cars in southern Maine and New Hampshire, steal IDs, then cash stolen checks, prosecutors said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges alleging he worked with others to break into cars in southern Maine and New Hampshire, stole personal identifications, and then used them to cash stolen checks at southern Maine banks.

Leonardo Cameron, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Green said in a release.

Prosecutors said Cameron wrote checks from the account of one victim that were made payable to the account of another victim.

In July, Cameron worked with other co-conspirators on similar schemes in Oregon, prosecutors said.

Cameron was arrested in Florida in late 2020 while in possession of a firearm and ammunition, despite a prior felony conviction prohibiting him from doing so.

He entered guilty pleas in all three cases in Portland, Maine on Monday.

Cameron will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, followed by up to five years of supervised release.